'WIBTA for taking my friend's wedding as a vacation and not attending the wedding?'

Put yourself in her shoes. You are threatening to throw a wrench into her entire wedding plan because she didn't derail her own bachelorette party to defend your honor from someone she has already told you she wasn't a fan of and was difficult. its just self centered tbh.

Popular_Phase9267 said:

Wait, you still want to use the flights and hotel she paid for?? That's where you lost me. YTA. (Mia is also, but that's neither here nor there). I would also say that what Ava did is not awful enough to really warrant you dropping out, though she should have stood up for you more.