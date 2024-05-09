'WIBTA if I miss my GF's father's funeral to attend my BFF's wedding?' UPDATED

"WIBTA if is miss my GF's father's funeral to attend my best friend's wedding?"

So my best friend since childhood is getting married on Saturday. The wedding will be in our hometown, about 4.5 hours from where I currently live. I have tomorrow off and was planning on leaving early in the morning with my GF of 2 years to be home for the rehearsal dinner. I am the best man.

My GF's father had a sudden heart attack on Tuesday and unfortunately passed away early yesterday morning. I was upset because I had become somewhat close with him. My GF is obviously devastated. I have barely slept the last 2 days, doing my best to be there for her. My boss luckily allowed me to take the rest of the week off to be with her and her family.