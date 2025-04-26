'WIBTA if I broke up with my BF via text? He has been giving me the silent treatment.' UPDATED

"WIBTA if I (30F) broke up with my (42M) boyfriend via text message? He has been giving me the silent treatment for over two days now and I know he won’t pick up if I call."

Hi, guys! Like the title says, what are your thoughts on doing this? Long story short, my boyfriend and I are in a LDR right now due to his work and we’ve planned for months that he was going to come visit me for my birthday this weekend. We’re only three hours away from each other. We have been together eight months. We see each other at least two weekends a month and I just saw him last weekend.

He all of a sudden was being wishy washy on coming up to celebrate my birthday with me and wouldn’t commit to coming. This is the one day I feel he should want to spend with me. I spent his birthday with him a couple months ago and I never would have heard the end of it had I not done so.