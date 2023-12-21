'WIBTA if I canceled my moms flight for Christmas?' UPDATED.

UPDATE:

First of all, thank you to everyone who commented. This is a shared account with my gf, so she was able to read through a lot of your comments and it helped her feel better about the situation. We received some good advice from an early commenter to try and salvage the trip, so late last night I called my mom.

Long story short, she will still be visiting and my gf is not going anywhere. Mom did apologize for implying that gf was trying to manipulate me, but still refuses to meet with gf’s family. We told my gf’s family that we would try to convince mom to go to the dinner, but if she was too stubborn my gf and I will leave her at home and still get dinner with them.