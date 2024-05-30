'WIBTA If I completely ignore my neighbour? He keeps knocking on my door to ask me out.' UPDATED 3X

Sometimes, the best way to handle a situation is avoid it as much as possible.

"WIBTA If I completely ignore my neighbour?"

So I 21(F) had a knock at the door from a man who lives five doors down . I have been living on this street and have known him since I was 14, he is currently in his late 50s. For some insight I have quite bad anxiety and do not leave the house really unless necessary.

He was knocking quite loud and and looked out the window and it was him and since this was only of the only times I have ever really had him knock the door I assumed I was urgent and answered. He asked me on the date tonight and I said no. He asked for tomorrow and I said no, then he went onto say "let me know" and I didn’t know what to say.