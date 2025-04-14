'WIBTA if I cut off my wife's mocktails?' 'She keeps INSISTING.'

She's asking me to brew ginger beer from scratch, dry green apples, buy edelweiss or amaretto syrups, and once the mocktail is served, hours go by and it goes warm and turns into a mush.

I am contemplating stopping serving her altogether, or making her buy the expensive stuff, but it seems like an ahole move. Is it? WIBTA if I cut off my wife? EDIT: Holy crap, this exploded, so lemme clarify:

1) I'd say we host people once or twice a month, but she also asks for mocktails when we're alone, maybe 2 times a week.

2) Mocktails don't have alcohol, I'm not trying to make her an alcoholic.