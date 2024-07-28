Grieving widow asked to adopt stepchildren by late husband's terminally ill ex-wife + UPDATE

If you cannot take them permanently, can you take temporary custody and work to find adoptive homes for them? Great adoptive parents are out there, but you will be best able to find them if you retain custody, rather than leaving it to the state.

If you feel unfit to be a mother, this is not a good solution, but if you think you can handle it for a while, then maybe you could work with a private adoption agency to place them together in a good home?

Parenting is terrifying. It really is. It's costly and overwhelming, too. But if there is a part of you that is excited or interested, then maybe this is something that would work out well. Children can bring incredible joy into our lives, even as they bring stress.