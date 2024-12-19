'WIBTA if I didn't get my bf any Christmas presents?'

YTA. But not because you aren't getting him a gift, you're the asshole because you've turned the entire situation into a transaction and your not getting a gift for him is punitive.

Furthermore, and this isn't related to the question, but you say "he's usually a good partner" and then proceed to label every possible red flag other than domestic abuse. Are you ok?

emceesu8 writes:

INFO: you seem quite certain that he will not give you anything for Christmas. That certainly jibes with the rest of the details but is it possible that he purchased something before he quit? What has he given you for the past 3 Christmases?