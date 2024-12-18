'WIBTA if I didn't go to my brother's wedding?'

2) I don't like the bride. We don't get along and I genuinely do not enjoy spending time with her.

That being said, besides being generally unpleasant and rude to me, my brother (her fiance), and my parents, she has not done anything to specfically to me in any way so my dislike of her is purely just a general character judgement. Besides that, it's a long-winded explanation that isn't particularly interesting or unique.

3) I don't get along with my parents well when all of us are together. When it's just my parents and me, it's fine but when it's the 4 of us (parents, me, and my brother), the dynamic changes for some reason and they get mean which is weird because it's not as though they compare the 2 of us or use us against one another.