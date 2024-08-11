Man faces dilemma over late boyfriend's house as estranged parents demand ownership. AITA?

DearFerret9268
My BF [30M, RIP] and I [33M] were together for 15yrs. I was his Senior in high school, and we stayed together until a few months ago when he passed away due bone cancer.
I live in a traditional country where same sex marriage is no legal but is not a big issue socially. His parents kicked him out when he came out as gay at 17, my family took him in, helped him to finish high school and were supportive the most they could.
I work in HR and he worked in IT, since he started to work he made good money. He saved enough to purchase a house 10yrs ago, he was paying the mortgage all by himself. 4 years ago he got the diagnosis. He reduced his working hours to take care of his health and I stepped in to pay the mortgage.
It was a hard battle, but cancer took him back in March. After he passed away, his family appeared in the picture, saying how they regretted not being in his son's life and stuff. Time went by and a month ago they reached out to me asking me when they can expect I could give them the keys of the house.
Since same-sex marriage is not legal, they "could" claim the house as their family's. I told them that the house was in my name, I "bought" it from him a year into the cancer, so it was legally mine and I had been paying the mortgage way before it.
They got upset and said I was being unreasonable, that it should be legally theirs, that my boyfriend would have wanted to give them the house, which is in fact true. My boyfriend talked a lot how he would give everything to them if that would fix the relationship between them.
Actually, he bought the house as a way to bring them live with him so they would no longer rent; he also tried to make amends with them all this time, unsuccessfully. I told them that I would give them the house for the price I bought it from my boyfriend and they would have to pay me back these 4 years of mortgage + take the debt over their name.
They said they didn't have the money and that it was so selfish of me to tell them that, knowing what my boyfriend would have wanted. They proposed just to change the debt onto their name and give me no money in return, I declined.
They got mad and the discussion got heated to the point they told me they would bring me to court accusing me of scamming my boyfriend to have the house (they can’t).
They have been calling and texting me non-stop for the past month, telling me I would be an ah0le to my boyfriend if I don't give them the house. I know they can't pay me back all the money I put in the house, but I'm conflicted right now.
Some friends told me that I should give them the house and move on with my life, but it just doesn't feel right to me. I'm leaning more onto not giving them the house, but I know my boyfriend would jump the bed and give it to them.
Right now their words feels empty and as if they just want to take advantage of the situation. I don't need the house, to be honest, but don't want to give them either. We never talked with my boyfriend what should I do with the house after his death, so WIBTA if I don't give them the house?
ETA: Thank you, thank you all for your kind words. I cried a lot with most of the comments. Sorry If I can't keep the pace and reply to everyone, just wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart.
ThingsWithString
NTA. He would have given them the house in his life because he missed them that much. They refused to have anything to do with him, even when he was dying. If you give them the house now, then they benefit from him even though they rejected him when alive. You keep the house, because you're the one who loved your boyfriend. You owe his terrible family, who kicked him out at 17, nothing.
DearFerret9268
That's reasonable. Thank you.
Big_b00bs_Cold_Heart
Block them. You owe them nothing.
Green-Dragon-14
Get a solicitor to send them a cease & desist letter. He'll take them to court for harassment & extortion.
WifeofBath1984
NTA you don't find it at all suspicious that they didn't come around until after he died? I don't believe they regret anything, they just want his assets. I also don't believe your boyfriend would have wanted you to give them the house. While he was alive, he would have done that to mend the relationship. But now there is no opportunity to mend the relationship.
You really think he would want you to move out and give them the house? He loved you too and I don't think you're thinking about that at all. You really should block their numbers and move on with your life.
DearFerret9268
Actually, we always joked about how he would have a hard time if his parents asked him to break up with me in order to win their love back. He really was desperate for their love and I know he would be conflicted too.
I did find suspicious why they appeared until his death, that's why I don't find their words honest and what is keeping me from giving them the house. I don't need it, thankfully I also have an apartment that I bought with my own money, but the house means a lot to us for give it to them.
Sunbeamsoffglass
Don’t give it to them. They want to benefit from a son who they disowned and refused to have a relationship with until AFTER he was dead. Sell the house, keep the money, move on with your life. He would want that.