'WIBTA if I were to dump my boyfriend for being a snobby movie critic?' UPDATED 2X

We all have dealbreakers, and it's important to honor them.

"WIBTA if I were to dump my boyfriend for being a snobby movie critic?"

My boyfriend hosts his own podcast dedicated to movies and he even has his own studio that he's renting out so that he can record there. He has some co-hosts, legit recording equipment, and he has a decent following.

I always go to the studio to just sit on the side and watch as he records, but I've noticed that he's started to become a bit different ever since the start of the podcast.

On a podcast a few weeks ago, the topic was 2016 movies as my boyfriend and his co-hosts revisited some of their favorite and least favorite films of 2016. One co-host brought up Arrival as their favorite film of 2016 and while he was talking, my boyfriend loudly says "YAWN!" and he explains that he thought Arrival was boring.