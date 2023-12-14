"WIBTA if I expose my boyfriend for cheating on Christmas?"

Me and my boyfriend have been dating for about 4 years and out of those 4 we have been living together for 1 year. Just recently I found out he was cheating on me, it has happened once before in the past and he swore up and down that it will never happen again but here we are in the same situation.

We have been doing Christmas in my parents house every year but this year he was really adamant about having it at his parents house this year, after a little bit of back and forth I gave in and decided to go to his parents house this year.