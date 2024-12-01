Woman intentionally ruins husband’s ex-wife’s career as a therapist; 'she only cares about her professional reputation.' AITA?

Fortunately, Son was spotted not far from his home by Kevin. When Son saw Kevin, he sprinted the opposite direction to avoid him. Son was found by the police and relieved him of the knife he was carrying. This is when we learned Son was planning to end his life. Fortunately, the cold temperatures prevented him from succeeding.

Son was driven back to his home and immediately asked for Hubby. Son refused Karen and Kevin. The police upheld his request. After lots of hugs, Son agreed to go to the hospital, but still refused to see Karen or Kevin. Hubby, OS, and I were allowed to be with Son. Karen wouldn’t accept this and threatened to sue the hospital if the denied her request. Of course, the hospital complied.