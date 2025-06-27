'WIBTA if I kept a cat we found?' 'Here's the problem...'

But here's the problem: today, randomly, I decided to do another check online for previous owner. I found a post that was very clearly a photo of this cat on the sidewalk, and was from near where he was found. It said he's an outside cat and the owner thinks someone probably took him in thinking he was a stray (true).

We are having a bit of a debate about what to do next. On one hand, it is probably right to return this cat to the person who had him last. But on the other hand, the cat had clear signs of trauma and was an intact "outdoor cat" in the middle of a city, which feels like a lot of red flags.