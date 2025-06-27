'WIBTA if I kept a cat we found?' 'Here's the problem...'

Hey everyone, my fiance brought a cat home from her work about 10 days ago. It was crying for attention in the parking lot and the night shift guard/watch said it had been there for at least 4 nights in a row. We brought it to the vet to see if it was microchipped, but there was no evidence of previous ownership aside from the cat's affinity for people (he's super snuggly).
However he did show signs of physical trauma of some kind: scraped up/bald spots on his legs, a bald spot on the head, a scab on the head, a fully missing claw, watery eyes. He's also intact, was very thin when found, and about a year old.
We had originally posted online and scoured our local Facebook groups to try to see if the cat had an owner. We couldn't find anything so we decided to take him in to get his shots with the intention of adding him to our household.
But here's the problem: today, randomly, I decided to do another check online for previous owner. I found a post that was very clearly a photo of this cat on the sidewalk, and was from near where he was found. It said he's an outside cat and the owner thinks someone probably took him in thinking he was a stray (true).
We are having a bit of a debate about what to do next. On one hand, it is probably right to return this cat to the person who had him last. But on the other hand, the cat had clear signs of trauma and was an intact "outdoor cat" in the middle of a city, which feels like a lot of red flags.
We do not want to sign this cat back up for abuse/neglect, but don't know if it's our place to make that call. We have also of course come to love him, but don't want that to factor in. WIBTA if I decided to keep the cat even though I know someone is/was looking for him?
pottersquash said:
Surprised there isn't procedures for this already. Gotta be fairly common. On one hand, its 2025, I think failure to tag or chip your animals is enough to say do what you want. On other, they should atleast know their cat is safe.
What you really need is a 3rd party who can reach out and say the cat was found, fixed, $$$ was spent, you wanna pay that and get the neutered cat or you just want assurances cat is in good home? NTA. Untagged, unchipped, intact animal AND you missed all the "found cat" posts, I think the AH is clear.
LostSheepherder7318 said:
NTA. Keep the cat. Leaving a cat to fend for itself as an "outdoor cat" in the city is indeed abuse. Consider it abandoned and give it a good home.
bbokiesmoon said:
NTA, like, maybe for this person you would, but as a cat owner I would say that you would be saving this cat's life by taking him indoors and taking care of him. Cats are not to be on the streets, it's extremely dangerous and they need to be taken care inside a house.
It's also with clear signs of neglect and abuse, so no, I wouldn't say you would be TA if you choose to keep him and give him a good life.
MabsMessenger said:
From your description, it sounds like the cat is living his best life with you and that his previous "caretaker" was at best neglectful and at worst abusive. Keep your cat and stop scouring social media. NTA.
ChicagoWhiteSox35 said:
NTA. I see why some people would say you're TA here, but as a pet lover, I think you're doing this cat a favor by keeping him. It's awfully irresponsible to have an intact cat as an outside cat.
And really, I think it's pretty irresponsible to have outdoor cats in the city or suburbs (they definitely have their own jobs on a farm, however). I'd chip him, have him fixed, get all his shots, and call him mine.
ImpossibleReason2204 said:
When you find a lost animal it's your job to find the owner. You contact the animal control authorities in your area, you put flyers on telephone poles, you look for the people this cat loves.
These people are the cat's family. This is not a basketball, it is a living being. Animals who get out and can't find their way back home can often experience trauma during that time. You don't have reason to think this cat was abused. YTA.