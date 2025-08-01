'WIBTA if I kick my BF's sister out our house?' UPDATED 2X

I (25F) have been with my boyfriend (27M) for three years and he moved in with me last year. Everything was going great until last Christmas when his parents announced they were selling the family home, and downsizing but they wanted to go on one of those six month long cruises around the world.
Fine, whatever they can do what they want except they have a younger daughter "Emma" who is 18. Completely unbeknownst to me, my boyfriend had agreed to let Emma live with us until she moved away to university. This led to a lot of fights between my boyfriend and I because I didn't want Emma living with us. Despite all this, she moved in after the house sold in February.
It has been hell. For starters, our house might have three bedrooms but only one was used as a bedroom. One is my home and the other was a home gym for me and my boyfriend. Emma turned the gym into her room and now a lot of our equipment is in storage. I hate having Emma here as she's a total brat and doesn't contribute anything to the house. Here is just a small list of shit I have to deal with:
• the second Emma turned 18 she was out with friends, coming back drunk at 3am and waking up my dogs as she clattered into the house, normally with an equally drunk friend.
• for the first month of her living with us she would steal my stuff constantly. Skincare, haircare, perfume, clothes. Anything. I now have a lockable box for toiletries so she can't get to them.
• has lost six different sets of house keys since moving in and I've had to have the lock changed twice due to various issues.
• refuses to do anything I ask her to do because she's "busy" SHE DOESN'T HAVE A JOB. HOW IS SHE BUSY??
• refuses to eat anything I cook and will demand we order takeaway instead. I have asked her repeatedly for meals ideas and even if I make that exact meal, she refuses to eat it as "it doesn't taste right".
The breaking point came last weekend when me, my boyfriend and the dogs went away for the weekend. I was reluctant to leave Emma in the house by herself but my boyfriend said it would be a great way for Emma to gain some independence before going to school. Big mistake.
We came back in Sunday evening to a trashed house and a hungover Emma asleep in her room. I had to get a professional cleaner in on Monday to tackle the worst of the mess after I spent half the night cleaning.
I'm done. I want her out the house. I thought I could deal with this until she moved away in September but I can't, especially now that she's talking about putting her place on hold for a year so she can go traveling and use our house as a base. No, I want her gone and out asap. True, she has nowhere to go as her parents aren't back from their cruise until the end of August but I don't care. I want her gone.
I've talked to my boyfriend about this and he won't budge because Emma is family and he can't kick her out. So WIBTA if I kick her out???
Beargurl1 said:
NTA. But I think you need to kick the boyfriend out with her. He doesn’t respect you at all.
artist1292 said:
NTA. It’s your house. I would’ve kicked them BOTH out the second I found out he said it was okay without ever talking to you.
18 is old enough to know better. She’s also not your problem, she is his problem. I would be seriously reconsidering this family and marriage long term as boundaries don’t seem to exist to begin with.
Smudgikins said:
NTA I would kick them both out before they bring their parents too. Remember that their parents sold their house and used their money to take a cruise. Just where they going to stay when they get back? Hint: you've got 3 bedrooms and a manipulative bf.
Emerald-stranger said:
NTA. Kick both of them out. BF has already proved he doesn’t respect you.
JediMasterSifo-Dias said:
YWNBTA to kick her out, but FYI, you and your boyfriend are incompatible. Might as well end it now.
Myzora said:
NTA. Kick both out.
Does the sister even know this is your house? She might think it's her brother's and that's why she acts as though she owns the place
Update 1: Forgot to mention this in the post/maybe it wasn't clear. It's my house. I own it outright with no mortgage and my boyfriend is not on any official documents. The only thing in his name is our Sky TV payments. Everything else is in my name as I lived here before he moved in. He does pay half towards bills but he just sends the money to me each month.
I'm going to try and talk to Emma and boyfriend's parents. I've sent them a text message asking to call me asap. I'm also reaching out to Emma and my boyfriend's older sister to see if she will take Emma in for a while. I doubt she will as they don't get along and she has a two year old but it's worth a shot.
Update 2: I AM SUCH A GODDAMN IDIOT.
Firstly, thanks to all of the comments I have realized that my boyfriend is not the person I want to be spending the rest of my life with.
Secondly, I managed to have a video call with my boyfriends parents and wow, just wow. First of all, THEY HAVE BEEN SENDING EMMA $700 A MONTH TO COVER HER LIVING WITH US AND I HAVEN'T SEEN A PENNY OF IT. Their mum mentioned that I could take the cleaner fee out of Emma's money and I asked what money she meant because Emma doesn't have a job.
She laughed and said "The $700 we send Emma each month to cover all her expenses while she lives with you." They've been sending Emma money and she was supposed to be giving this money to us to cover everything. Either Emma has been keeping it or she's given it to my boyfriend and he hasn't said a word.
Surprisingly her parents were furious that I haven't seen any of this money and they are sending me a bank transfer of $4200 to cover the money Emma should have been giving us since February. They are sending it to my personal account then I can do with what I see fit.
I was brutally honest on the call and said that I can't have Emma staying with us any longer. Yes, she might leave in September but what if she doesn't get the results she needs for university and has to defer or if she takes a gap year. I'm not putting up with this for another year. Their mum is going to talk to her sister and see if Emma can stay there until they get back at the end of August.
For those wondering, yes they have a house all lined up for when they return. They will not be living with us when they get back.
I'm going to have a serious talk with my boyfriend this evening and I'm now rethinking our whole relationship. If he tries to fight over Emma staying then it's over. A lot of the comments in this post have made me realize that I've been a doormat to this man since Emma moved in (also that I should have been charging him rent) and I'm not standing for it any more. Wish me luck helpful folks, wish me luck.