'AITA if I kick my extended family out even though some of them have nowhere to go?' UPDATED

I took your advice to heart and held my ground. It took this long for an update because after the first talk with my family, we had several others. I gave everyone two months to move out, this seemed like the fairest option to me because while I know they've been with me for two years, they clearly were not looking for other options.

My sister was heartbroken and upset, but not angry. It really seemed like she understood the situation and that as much as I'd love to help her, it was time for her to move on. She has already found a place to stay for awhile with her kids and is working to get back on her feet, she's getting the rest of her stuff out this weekend.