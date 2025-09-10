"WIBTA if I locked my roommate out all night?"

I (22F) live with my ex (21M). We moved in together in February, but broke up shortly after because he was a lot different to live with compared to how we would visit each other's apartments beforehand.

Around March or April, his key broke. Thankfully it didn't get stuck in the lock and we have both pieces of the key. Also, it shouldn't cost anything to let the rental company know and get a new key because the key wasn't lost meaning they didn't have to re-key the whole apartment.

I let him know that it was his responsibility because it was his key. He has not done anything to contact the rental company. He refuses to call businesses due to anxiety and also just hasn't contacted them through email or the service portal on the website.