'WIBTA if I play the song my mom chose for her funeral? It might offend some attendees.' UPDATED 2X

"I'm sure you all know my mother had a wicked sense of humor. And if you know where I'm going with this, you know why I said it that way. For as long as I can remember, she told me and everybody else that she wanted a certain song played at her funeral. Because she wanted everyone to laugh, not cry."

"And because she knew she wouldn't have to deal with it if anybody didn't get the joke. But I think you'll all get it. And despite the circumstances, I hope this will be another happy memory that we all associate with my mom." And then I played the song, and people immediately started smiling and chuckling when they caught on to what it was.