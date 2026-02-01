'WIBTA If I refuse to stop making my stepdaughter her school lunches?'

So I prepared a quick lunch for her, a little sandwich, some fruit and some dip with veggies and some chips and a juice, she loved it and came home to hug me and told me everyone was praising her lunch.

I made her a lunch every day she was with us last year. School just started again but she's currently with her mom, Linda called my husband and told her she tolerated my 'antics' last year but I can stop playing mom now, because she doesn't like it and Leah should just suck it up and eat what the school provides because she does have time to compete with my bullish!t.