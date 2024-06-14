'WIBTA if I refused to attend a wedding that will cost me $2,000?' 'I did the math.'

I do not wish to spend that amount of money to attend a wedding for people I hardly know. I honestly would have a hard time spending that much money for one of my best friends.

The most frustrating part is that the couple to be married lives here in NYC, as do most of the invited guests, but we're all being asked to fly out to middle of nowhere Colorado.

Anyways, I think the whole thing is ridiculous, and am contemplating telling my girlfriend that I appreciate the invite but I am not spending that much money, having to dip into my savings, just in order to attend a wedding. WIBTAH if I refused to go?

Later, OP edited the post to include: