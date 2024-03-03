'WIBTA if I refused to let my niece wear my wedding dress? I don’t like this girl.'

I married 30 years ago and was lucky enough to have a custom made dress. I was very thin at the time and the dress design I chose was not typical 90s. Think more regency style dress.
I stored it away and carried on with life. I was blessed with sons and one daughter. I will be honest, my daughter is a totally different body shape to me and I realised when she hit puberty, she would never wear my dress. She has a beautiful hourglass figure whereas I was catwalk model thin.
My brother has two adult daughters, one is built like my daughter, the other is thinner. This is the one who asked for my dress after she got engaged at Christmas.
I don’t like this girl. She is immature for a 27 year old, she is an attention seeker and intentionally unemployed hyperchondriac. She’s one of those people on FB who posts cryptic comments and when someone enquires what’s wrong, she responds with ‘I’ll message you hun’.
I dread any family events with her attendance because guaranteed she will become ill at some point (and her mom will have to take her home or find her a room ‘to rest’) or talk over the speeches or demand to dance with the host.Every. Time. It gets old.
I don’t have a close relationship with any of that side and my husband and kids think she has munchaunsen. So she sends me a text saying ‘hi aunty, just got engaged and really want to wear your dress for the big day. Have you still got it?’
I haven’t responded yet. I called my mom asking how niece even knew about the dress.
She said because she told her. Mom said that she offered the dress knowing it was stored away and that because niece was on a budget, using my dress would be a great idea. ‘And it’s not like your daughter will wear it because she’s so large‘. that hurt. She’s not large. She’s got boobs and a butt that woman pay good money for. There’s a difference.
So, After laying into my mother about insulting my kid and then laying into her again for offering something that didn’t even belong to her, I hung up.
I’m not a sentimental person. I love the dress but if my daughter wanted to cut it up and use peices of it, I wouldn’t mind. I just don’t want to see it on my niece and I don’t want to deal with the drama if I say no. WIBTA if I refused?
Exciting_Problem_593 asks:
Why isn't the girl looking for her own mother's dress? She's way too entitled.
rebootsaresuchapain OP responded:
My brother never married his daughter’s mother. She did marry someone else later on but it wasn’t a traditional wedding with a dress.
Imaginary-Yak-6487 says:
NTA. Your mom & niece can f*&) off.
AdkRaine12 says:
Your dress. You get to decide what happens to it. Your mom has no right to give your dress away.
PrideofCapetown says:
I’m an Ah. I’d tell the niece that grandma wants to take her dress shopping as a wedding gift, since the wedding is on a tight budget.
If grandma is ok with giving away other people’s stuff, then she should be ok with people giving her stuff away. 2 wrongs may not make a right, but they might shut the a^%$#le grandma up.
Kduff722 says:
OP, please do this one!!👆🏻🤣🤣🤣
ActualTeddyRoosevelt says:
I think wedding dresses are one of the few items you can be extremely petty over. It doesn't matter the reason, a "no" should be respected.