'WIBTA if I reject my hubby's try to fix my birthday?' 'I saw him leaving on the door cam.' UPDATED

We agreed that he will take the baby in the evening so I can have some me time with a book and a bath. I never said that getting my hair done and getting new glasses were considered gifts, just that they were expenses towards me. I was clear about wanting something small even tho we agreed to not get me a (big) gift this year, I still wanted a gesture.

I’ve mentioned macarons from my favorite confectionery, a card with his handwriting on it, chocolates, me time with a bath (which yay I finally get!) or to sleep in, yummy food (he knows how to cook) etc...so I felt hurt that he did nothing until he realized it actually made me sad.