Man tired of his own happiness 'triggering' his friend's depression; 'everyone is happy but him'. AITA?

"WIBTA if I rubbed my happiness in my friends face?"

I have a friend Darwin 26m that is depressed, this has been going on for more than 3 years. When he first told us (my friend Luke and I) we begged him to go to therapy or tell his parents so that they could help him find a therapist, I reached out to the university therapist but he didn’t want to go.

Since then, he told me to not talk to him about therapy anymore. I think it all started when his girlfriend broke up with him but we weren’t really close back then (5 years ago).

I try being supportive but what can I do? He sent a message last year insinuating he’s going to end it so I called him to talk to him, begging him not to do anything until Luke went to his house to calm him down.