Ex-wife’s stay creates household harmony, but relatives label wife 'crazy' for letting her stay. AITA? + UPDATE

I jumped in before my husband could say anything and offered her the guest room and told her the girls can share a room here just like they do at her house. That way she didn't have to miss her time with the kids and we could help with her daughter while she gets a job and gets things figured out. She thanked us and said she'd let us know when she would be moving out as soon as she could.

My husband asked me if was 100% okay with it, and that it would be fair to get her in here and then have an issue later. I told him I was okay and we'd work through anything that comes up.