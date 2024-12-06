'WIBTA if I told my SIL I’m done with her Christmas registry vibes?'

gajaup writes:

Gotta say you would be the asshole if you approached it the way you describe. You don't get to tell her not to do the lists, because guess what? You aren't the manager of Christmas. If you don't like specific lists, that's fine FOR YOU, but others actually really appreciate them. You don't get to control how other people communicate.

If you don't want to follow the lists specifically, ask her if she'd be okay with you using them more as a jumping off point. Tell her you enjoy Christmas shopping and browsing and finding the right gifts. Have an actual conversation about it rather than just becoming Christmas Stalin.