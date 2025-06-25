5"WIBTA if I told my rude sister-in-law that she can't view my new house?"

My husband (35M) and I (35F) recently built a new house. My FIL is a professional contractor and he was the contractor for our house build. My BIL (husband's brother) is a carpenter and he also worked on our house full time during the build. So it was definitely a family project. My FIL and BIL are both really nice people and I'm grateful for both of them.

However, my SIL (34F, husband's sister), is a miserable and rude person. There are times she has been so rude to me that family has had to step in and tell her to stop. A lot of her rude comments have been related to the fact that my husband and I don't have any kids yet (we plan to start trying for a baby next year).