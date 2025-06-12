'WIBTA if I uphold our rule of a child-free wedding?' 'My sister-in-law won't come.'

My wedding is a micro event for around 25 people max in early August. I have a sister with two kids under 3 and a brother with a kid who's around 1 yo at the time. We are child free and want our wedding to be as well. Just a quick dinner and cake with family and friends, nothing special. Even our ceremony was a civil one with three witnesses earlier this month.

So my sister comes from across the country (500km so around 300 miles) and is happily leaving the kids with their paternal grandparents and is accommodating to our wishes and even said she's happy for a child free weekend. My SIL on the other hand is different.