"WIBTA for not letting my best friend stay at my house again after she told me we’re 'not family?'"

Candid-Career8377 said:

So you had a human moment and you apologized for it. She also had a human moment but didn't apologize, while also saying something that was really hurtful. Yikes! It's totally understandable why you would not want to be around her anymore. What she said definitely change the Dynamics of your relationship.

I say take a couple weeks or a month to sit with the feelings, think about exactly why it is that you're upset, and what you want done to resolve the conflict. If she hasn't reached out to you by then, then you reach out to her and see if y'all can have a calm discussion about what happened.