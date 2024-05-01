'WIBTA for not accepting the condition of shortening my wedding ceremony?' 'I should be the bigger person.'

After this interaction, my fiancée was also upset and my other cousin and friend felt the MOH was out of line for her attitude and comments. After the bridal shower, we spoke on the phone and she relayed what happened. I too was upset that such things were said as we were seemingly in the wrong.

After my fiancée consulted her mom, they decided to call the priest directly the following day in order to make sure what was going on and that hopefully he did not provide us the wrong information or write down the wrong date. After an anxiety filled night and morning, he confirmed with my fiancée we were in fact the couple set for that date and time.