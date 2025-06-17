'WIBTA if I reject naming my baby after my fiancé's dying sister?' 'I want this to STOP.'

"WIBTA if I reject naming my baby after my fiancé's dying sister?"

I'm (30f) pregnant with our first. My fiancé (31m) and I have been planning to get married for a while now and settled on next year. The reason for this is very sad. And Im not blaming her at all for this but his sister has cancer. Every time we planned for something she would get sicker and we put the plans on hold.

We decided on next year because then we'll be together 10 years and thought it'll be cute to do it on our anniversary. The sister also seemed to start getting better and we were so happy.