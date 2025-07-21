'WIBTA if I rescinded my offer to hire a babysitter for my child-free wedding?'

Currently, I have not heard anything else from my sister, but I know she called my mom to complain about it. She claimed she never was told the wedding was child free, and thinking back, it's possible they didn't know as they often doesn't join family events because they are "sick." I also don't think she ever took the effort to RSVP online, so she may not have seen the invitation was only for her and her husband.

My bridesmaid has decided to organize her own arrangements for the baby, so she won't need to use the babysitter. So, I'm now considering rescinding my offer for a babysitter.