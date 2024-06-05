'WIBTA if I throw out all the religious gifts that I was gifted for my baby shower?' UPDATED

"WIBTA if I throw out all the religious gifts that I was gifted for my baby shower?

I have only been married to my husband for 6 years, but we have been together for 16 years. We are high school sweethearts and very happily married. During those 16 years, I have attended almost every major family event for his family. His mom's side of his family is very Catholic and so is my husband.

It should be pretty obvious by now that I'm not religious. I never go to any major church holiday event. I always opt out of Sunday mass with his family. I never pray during family prayer.

We did get married in a Catholic church (We were honest with the pastor about everything), but there were some things I couldn't do because I was not Catholic so again it should have been obvious. Pretty much the only time I step foot in a church is if it's a funeral or a wedding.