'AITA if I ask my dog walker to contribute to emergency veterinary bills?' UPDATED 2X

You even stopped booking via the official service that may be able to help pay for things in case of an accident 🤣. Typical irresponsible pet owner where EVERYTHING that happens with their ill-trained animal is someone else’s fault. Grow up, and pay the bills yourself.

Thanks everyone for your feedback. I will absolutely accept that I would be TA if I asked my walker to contribute to my vet bills. I had several people in my life reach out and suggest I ask, hence this post.

I will not be asking her to pay. I will, however, invest in good pet insurance and will only pay dog walkers through Rover from now on.

I will clarify a few things for the sake of this post.