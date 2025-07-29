'WIBTA if I told my brother he and his girlfriend should not have a baby?'

Anxious_Reporter_601 said"

YWNBTA. You will seem judgmental, because you are judging them. And rightly so! They should not bring a child into this world.

WhereWeretheAdults said:

NTA. Now is the time to consider yourself. This will end badly and I can see several scenario's involving you raising or paying for raising their child. That is a non-starter. Protect yourself. Your concerns are legitimate and I feel for any child that comes out of that. You need to look out for yourself. And always demand a paternity test if you are put in any situation where you bear any type of responsibility.

adventuresofViolet said: