"WIBTAH if I continue allowing my cat to go in the hallway while on a leash and under my supervision?"

Okay, so I recently moved to a new pet-friendly apartment building with my 9yo medium-haired cat. My cat is very well behaved, never uses the bathroom outside of her litter box and doesn’t make any noise or scratch things up. The lease agreement requires that animals must be supervised and on leash or in a pet carrier while in apartment building common spaces, such as the hallways.

My cat is very skittish, but has recently decided that she would like to explore the hallway for a minute or two in the evenings when there is less foot traffic. I have a harness and leash for her that she tolerates wearing, and I keep our apartment door propped open so she and I can quickly return to the apartment if she sees another human/gets scared.