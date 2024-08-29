Widow makes teens 16M and 14F share a bedroom; 'Mom, this is INAPPROPRIATE!' AITA? UPDATED 3X

When this woman is upset with her teenage kids, she asks the internet:

"AITA for making my teens 16M and 14F share a bedroom?"

My husband unexpectedly passed away a few months ago, and I became a single mother to 3 kids. Age 16M, 14F and 2F. Due to the significant decrease of income, I was no longer able to continue renting where we were, and I all I can afford is a 1 bedroom apartment.

Currently, I am sleeping in the living room with my youngest 2F. I gave the bedroom to my 16M and 14F and asked them to share in the meanwhile.

I tried adding a privacy screen in the middle so they feel like they have their own space, but they are telling me that this isn't acceptable. They say it's inappropriate. Each of my kids used to have their own rooms, so this is a massive change for them.