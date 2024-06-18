Widower determined to sue in-laws after the tragic death of his wife. AITA? UPDATED 4X

So it’s over. And it’s not the watch – it’s more than that. These are difficult people. My life as Suzanne’s husband was a lot about appeasing them and keeping the peace. I never stood up to them; I only went with the flow in the better interest of family and focused on the good times.

Whenever someone had to give an inch, it would be me and they got used to that. But then they stole from my children and I became someone else. I think they’re figuring that out now. I didn’t blink.

I don’t know what any of this means going forward. I will always hope for a better relationship, if only for the boys, and I’ve wanted that all along and I offered them that.