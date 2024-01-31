Wife is accused of being a 'Karen' for complaining about kid's Valentine's Day party. AITA?

She said she had to send multiple people to the office, that she had to stop the story midway through since the kids were being so rude and have everyone put their heads down at their desks with the lights off. Lots of kids still continued to make noise, giggle, whisper, and she had to call a staff member from the office to come to the classroom.

I asked my daughter about it and she gave additional details. One boy got sent to the office for making a very disrespectful joke about MLK's death, another boy got sent because he got up and did a weird dance while she was reading and wouldn't stop, and another boy got sent outside for blowing into his elbow and making a huge fart sound. She said she didn't act up (which her teacher confirmed when my wife talked to her) but that most other kids were talking, making noise and being rude as well.