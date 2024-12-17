'My (36m) wife (36f) is accusing me of trying to emotionally steal my son (12m) from her. Please help!' + 1 Year Update

I’ve spoken with her sister, and she says that she sees no issue in what I am doing and said she will try to reason with my wife. I told one of my friends and he asked if it was possible that Zane wasn’t my kid and my wife was feeling guilt seeing us together.

I told him that wasn’t possible, not only because my wife has never shown any signs of being unfaithful even while dating, but we did a paternity test for safe measures (that was the lawyer part of me that wanted it).

We also have security cameras in and around the house due to 2 security incidents a few years ago. My wife never leaves without texting me and nothing is off at home.