'My wife admitted to an emotional affair that became physical. How can we fix our relationship?' UPDATED 2X

She said they were both drunk so she let it go and he said he didn't remember saying it the next morning. I asked if she had been tempted and she said she had but knew she wouldn't be able to hide it from if she did it and that she loved me and knew she would lose our family if she slept with him.

I thought knowing more would make it easier to make a decision but I got that sick feeling again and was so fucking hurt and confused. She was sitting across from me and I tried to imagine a world where I left and it felt impossible. I love her so much and having evidence that she felt more comfortable confiding in someone she had known for under a year over me broke my heart.

She told me she had gone to therapy, her first time going and said that I should do the same and that I needed somewhere safe to talk about my feelings. The thing is, all I want to do is beat the crap out of the f**ker who tried to ruin my family. There's too much anger in me right now. Having proof of my wife doubting my feelings for her also hurts bad.