Husband puts wife on 'strict allowance' due to her spending, friends say he is a tyrant. AITA?

The fact that to her (your?) friends she is making it out like you are a controlling husband and/or lets people believe that narrative is frankly disgusting. She is not taking any blame for herself and is ok for the people that you both love and care about to think you are a financial abuser...

Like, what?!?! She done f*cked up but can't acknowledge that to her social circle and is happy to throw you under the bus to keep her ego intact for just a little longer. The fact she thought it was even appropriate to consider a friends' trip when she is $150k in debt shows me she still doesn't get it.