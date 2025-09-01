"My wife and son had dinner out multiple times w/o telling me while I cooked at home, and she thinks it’s funny. AITA?"

My wife thought that I would be amused. I was not. I told her she should have told me they were eating out so I didn’t have to cook for them. She says I was cooking for everyone else, so what’s the difference?

I remind her that I struggle with making meals everyone likes, and I could have made different things, or even taken the other kids out myself on those nights. She didn’t say anything after that, and now she’s avoiding me because she knows I’m upset.