Wife asks husband to copy cute TikTok couples, he says 'we're not in a movie;' AITA?

Adorable, cheesy, and shamelessly PDA behavior from couples on TikTok is part of the doom-scrolling experience, but what happens when your wife wants to join them?

Couples who are constantly playing weird pranks on each other in public might not be your romantic cup of tea, but a few nice gestures of affection to spice up the daily grind can be healthy. So, when a conflicted husband decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to deny his wife's TikTok pitches, people were ready to weigh in.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my wife to stop acting like we're not in a movie?

My (29M) wife (28F) and I have been together for about 10 years (married for 2 years), and while not the most affectionate person in public, I am quite affectionate at home when it's just us. Lots of hugs/kisses/physical touching, you name it. Both our love languages is quality time and physical touch, courtesy of her research.