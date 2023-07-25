Wife asks husbands to split chores, he responds with 'finance list;' AITA? Updated.

If your partner asks you to pull your weight more with household chores, should you respond with a spreadsheet breaking down every dollar you each contribute?

So, when a frustrated husband decided to consult the moral compass of the internet about his wife's infamous 'chore list,' the beautifully petty people of Reddit were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) wife makes chore list I make finance list?

Ok so when me (male 26) and my wife (female 24) got married she said she wanted a more traditional marriage were she takes care of the house and I take care of working and all the finances. When I told her couldn’t afford to buy her a new car is when she went to start work at Starbucks part time to pay for it.

Last night she and I had argument because she thinks I have no responsibilities and she does everything herself. So I told her that I be happy to help to just let me know how to help. And she wrote up chores for me each day.