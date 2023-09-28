Wife is jealous that husband is sleeping in the same hotel room as his 'work wife.' AITA?

"AITAH For not wanting my husband to sleep in the same hotel as his so called 'work wife?'"

My husband travels a lot for work and I recently found out one of his coworkers calls herself his 'work wife' my husband was the one to tell me about it telling me how he wasn't really comfortable with the name but deals with it since he doesn't want to upset her.

I won't lie hearing him say someone is calling themselves his 'work wife' really pissed me off, even though I know I can trust him it makes my blood boil knowing there's a women who's at his workplace who definitely knows he has a wife is calling themselves his 'work wife'.