'AITA for showing up at my wife's book club and giving her the kids?'

I don’t know if I was a dick or not. My wife has a book club that meets up every Sunday at her friends home. It is suppose to be a lunch thing and she always tells me that she will be home around 3. Ever single time she has been late, the worse was getting home at 7pm. They went on a shopping outing. I have talked to her multiple times and I have expressed it is disrespectful.

I am fine watching the kids ( 8 and 10). What I am not fine with is her lying to me about what time she will get home. It also just makes my life harder since she usually doesn’t get home in time for me to hang out with my own friends so I have to cancel. We both work and the kids are in school. I am an active parent. I don’t have a schedule get out of the home time like my wife does.