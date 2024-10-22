'AITA for telling my wife I can't enforce boundaries with my mom since we moved in with her?'

"AITA for telling my wife I can't enforce boundaries with my mom and we lost our right to when we moved in with her?"

My wife and I recently had to move in with my mom along with our one year old son. My mom has made it very clear that we are ruining her life and she hates having us here. I know in a lot of families adult children moving in is normal but in this situation she is clearly doing us a favor and is pissed about it.

I have been having a hard time setting boundaries with my mom, because her answer is if we don't like it we can leave and to be honest that sounds fair. Don't get me wrong, I still say something when she is rude to my wife, but as for real boundaries and consequences, I just don't have any leverage. My wife has been on me lately about how I need to do more to set boundaries.