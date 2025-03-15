'My wife of 3 years called me boring for my lack of ambition and being content in life.' AITA? + UPDATE

But, the real reason: she's not happy with her life. She admits to me she can not be happy with this life. Living in the suburbs, being a soccer mom, this life isnt for her. She tried making it work but, she can't do it. She wants to constantly claw her way up the ladder, constantly drive to improve.

She wants a big house, be rich, be somebody and not just live. She wants someone who is equally as ambitious and not, me, someone who is content. She wants to be with someone who is willing to take major risks, spur of the moment plans.