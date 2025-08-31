Wife struggling with fertility changes the locks when her husband attends his sister's baby shower. AITA? SCREENSHOTS

My wife and I are both 30. We tried to have our first baby for 4 failed cycles and decided to take a break for a few cycles because we were taking it pretty hard. It’s been 3 months since we tried. Meanwhile, my little sister is pregnant with her first baby which I’m very excited for. My wife was too at first.

First slide is me asking why she RSVPd no to the baby shower (2 hours away) without talking to me first. After talking that night she said I could go to shower and seemed supportive. Said she was just in her feelings.

Second slide is the week of the shower. We had therapy the next day after which wife was once again supportive of me going. Other than saying she’d miss me (I went up a day early to spend more time with family) nothing seemed off.

Third slide was a bomb drop I got during the shower.