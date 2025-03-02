Man hires PI to follow his wife, discovers her affair with mutual friend; 'everyone wants me to take her back.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

Five days later, the OP returned with another update.

As decided we both met on Sunday. She was quite miserable. I haven't seen her in a while. We talked about our relationship I asked her to take down her FB post which she did. I asked her about the Affair. Why she cheated on me She told me that she was dumb and selfish at that time. She didn't blame me for affair.

She told me that they were casually talking and he started talking about his Affairs, she showed me text messages of them both, where he was bragging about his fun life outside of marriage. She told me she was curious and one thing led to another.

There were several texts where he was guiding my wife how to hide affair. He suggested her to buy an another phone and always keep in in car. I took screenshots of everything thing.